Former municipal official dies of Coronavirus in Amritsar

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:13 IST

A former municipal corporation official died of coronavirus at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment on Monday.

The patient identified as Jaswinder Singh, 65, a resident of Chatiwind Date, was earlier admitted at the Government Medical College and Hospital where he was tested negative, however, later he was admitted to a private hospital where he was tested positive.

On Monday, the health department officials collected the samples of the deceased for re-testing. “The fresh samples were tested at GMCH and the results came out positive, confirming that Singh died of coronavirus,” said Amritsar civil surgeon Dr Prabhdeep Kaur Johal, adding that the body has been kept in a morgue at the private hospital and his last rites will be conducted on Tuesday, as per the government’s protocol.