Former PCMC dy mayor attacked with sickle, suffers head injury

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 16:03 IST

PUNE The former deputy mayor of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Dabbu Aswani, has been attacked with a sickle by a group of 20 people in Pimpri, leaving him injured on his head and hands. Aswani has been admitted to a private hospital and is under going treatment.

According to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police, the incident took place on Monday at noon, outside Aswani’s house.

Pimpri police inspector Ravindra Babar said a case has been registered as per the statement given by the victim.

The police have identified Arun Thak, Babalu Sonkar, Dipak Thak, Anil Parcha, Jitu Mantani, Lachu Pulani and Mohit Pulani as being involved in the attack.

Speaking in the hospital, Aswani said, “Voter slip distribution was going on in front of my house, when a group of unknown people started abusing my workers. When I went to ask them what the problem is, they attacked me, my brother, and my workers, with a sickle. They also threatened us with a gun.”

In a separate incident, Pimpri police detained six persons under charges of bogus voting in the Pimpri constituency.

.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 16:03 IST