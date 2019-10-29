Four arrested following police encounter

cities

Oct 29, 2019

Noida: Four men, including two with a reward of ₹25,000 each on their arrest, were nabbed by the Sector 20 police following a late-night encounter on Monday. They were wanted for their involvement in thefts in factories in the district. Three of their alleged accomplices had been arrested on October 23, police said.

The arrested were identified as Abid and Yogesh, both with a reward on their arrest, and Sameer and Neeraj, all residents of Delhi. Police said the gang was involved in multiple robberies at factories and warehouses in the district.

Their three alleged accomplices were arrested by the Phase 2 police on October 23 for allegedly robbing an export warehouse in Sector 80 on October 19, along with five others who had managed to flee in a red Alto car.

“The Sector 20 police had a tip-off that a gang involved in multiple thefts in factories and warehouses over the last few months was coming to the area in a red Alto car. Based on this information, check points were set up at Rajnigandha crossing, Atta underpass and near Botanical Garden,” Ashok Kumar Singh, SP (crime), additional charge SP (city), said.

He said the car was spotted at Rajnigandha, coming from the Delhi side. “When asked to stop, they fled towards Botanical Garden. Meanwhile, a message was flashed across the police board. As a police team tried to corner them, but they drove towards the Sector 29 Club road, where their car crashed into a tree,” Singh said.

He said the suspects got out and started firing at the police team and in the retaliatory firing, two of them were injured while two others managed to flee. They were arrested later during a combing operation in the area. The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment.

Police said so far, they have worked out at least 11 cases of robberies in factories under the Sector 20 (sector 2,3,6 and 7) police station and the Phase 2 police station over in the last three or four months. Police also said most of the robberies were done in the early morning hours to avoid police patrolling. Police also has CCTV evidence of the suspects from the scene of a robbery in Sector 7.

They mostly targeted iron moulding factories and would sell the stolen goods to scrap dealers, one of whom was arrested earlier and another is on the run at the moment, police said.

Police recovered stolen goods and another vehicle based on the information gleaned from the arrested men. They also recovered tools used in thefts and three countrymade pistols. Police also identified 22 cases gainst Abid, 19 against Yogesh, seven each against Sameer and Neeraj. They have also been to jail previously.

They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

