Four arrested for duping people with bogus tour packages

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 21:19 IST

Four persons were arrested by the Noida and Lucknow units of the Uttar Pradesh special task force Thursday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing them with fake holiday packages.

The suspects were identified as Amir Sohel (27) and Deep Kishor (32), residents of Meerut and Vibha Tiwari (26) and Surya Pratap Singh (23), residents of Noida.

According to STF officers, Deep, a BA graduate, had first gone to prison in 2017 in a case of fraud.

“He and Amir were working together at that time. Surya, a BSc graduate, was known to Deep and Vibha, a civil engineering diploma holder, was introduced to them through Amir. They have been operating the racket since 2017,” RK Mishra, DSP, Noia STF, said.

He said police has been tracking cases of people being cheated after being offered bogus tour packages. “We had a tip-off that suspects would be present near a mall in Beta 2 area following which they were nabbed around 4.35pm,” Mishra said.

The modus operandi of the suspects was to design a fake website offering tour and travel packages. “The customers who would send queries to the site would be contacted by them. They would have their intended victims transfer the money to bank accounts in different cities of India. They would then withdraw the money and after a while, they would shut down the site and design a new one,” the DSP said.

So far, police have found websites and also traced bank accounts to Kanpur, Gurugram, Nainital and Jaipur.

“They must have duped at least 2,000 people of lakhs of rupees. They primarily targeted people from UP, Haryana and Rajasthan. We are working on identifying more cases,” Mishra said.

In Gautam Budh Nagar, one case was registered at the Beta 2 police station this year by a man who had been duped of ₹1.2 lakh for a “tour package to Lakshadweep”.

Mishra said in addition to the four who were nabbed, several persons who were ‘renting’ out their bank accounts to them will also be nabbed soon.

Police recovered nine mobile phones, two laptops, eight debit cards, 73 pages of customer data, three pages of e-wallet statements and one i-20 car from the suspects.