Four arrested for selling fake TVs as branded

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 21:07 IST

Noida: The Expressway police Friday arrested four men for allegedly passing off locally made television sets as branded. As many as 84 sets were recovered from them, police said.

The suspects were identified as Gaurav, Brajesh Kumar and Mohit Kumar, residents of Delhi, and Prem Kishor, a resident of Ghaziabad. The gang leader, Ashwani Kumar, also a resident of Delhi, is absconding at the moment, police said.

According to police, teams from the Expressway station got a tip-off during a routine checking exercise about a gang that was allegedly selling LED TVs with logos of branded companies. They got to know that the gang was on its way to sell these goods in Haryana and that they were travelling via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

“Based on the tip-off, a check post was set up at the Wajidpur exit on the Yamuna Pushta Road. Around 2pm, two cars, a Santro and Maruti Ecco, were seen coming from Sector 126 and were flagged to stop after which Gaurav, Prem and Brajesh were arrested while Ashwani managed to flee,” Ahok Kumar Singh, superintend of police (crime), additional charge, SP (city), said.

From the cars, police recovered 10 fake LED TVs with the logo of a renowned electronics company. During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they were operating from a rented showroom in Sector 10 with a local name.

“Teams from Expressway and Sector 20 police stations then raided the showroom where Mohit was found packing the fake TVs. During the search operation, police found 35 LED TVs of various sizes and with different branded logos while 49 label-less TVs were also found,” Singh said.

In addition, police found two pen drives, three mobile phones and two card swiping machines at the spot.

Police said the suspect procured TVs from a Delhi based distributor who had them imported. The showroom was where they pasted the branded logos on these goods, police said.

“Most of them were sold online for cheaper prices while some were also sold through word of mouth publicity to people who gave bulk orders. They would also make changes in the booting display of the TV so that they displayed the brand name when turned on. Technical teams from two brands examined the sets and found them to be fake and subpar,” the SP said.

Police said a search is on for Ashwani. “He is the mastermind and while this gang had been operating for the past year, Ashwani had also run a similar operation in Rohini, Delhi, before this. We are still investigating how many pieces were sold by them and the total profit made,” Singh said.

The arrested men are graduates who were employed for a monthly salary and had initially been hired on the pretext of launching a new brand. They were selling two or three sets per day, police said.

They were arrested under the IPC sections of cheating, forgery and the relevant sections of the Copyright Act and Trade Marks Act.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 21:07 IST