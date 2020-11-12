e-paper
Home / Cities / Four arrested with 12kg marijuana in two cases in Panchkula

Four arrested with 12kg marijuana in two cases in Panchkula

cities Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 03:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
         

Four persons were arrested with 12 kilogram marijuana in two separate cases, the police said on Wednesday.

In the first case, a 43-year-old man identified as Ramu of Tohana in Haryana was arrested by the police on November 10 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and sent to one-day police remand on Wednesday.

As per information shared by the police, on August 31, a man named Biru had been arrested with marijuana weighing 10 kilogram at a naka.

Biru had told the police he was a resident of a slum in Pinjore and had revealed the name of his supplier. Police said, “Ramu is the supplier who supplied 10 kilogram marijuana. He used to get the supply from Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh and would sell it in the areas of Kalka, Pinjore and some parts of the city.”

In the second case, the detective staff of Panchkula police arrested three persons with 2.35 kilogram marijuana.

The accused were identified as Ramchandra, Gurmeet Singh and Dileep Singh, all hailing from Rihod village near Barwala.

As per information, the police were on patrolling duty on Panchkula-Shahjadpur highway when three youth walking on the highway changed their direction on spotting the police party.

They were checked on suspicion and marijuana was recovered from them. A case was registered under the NDPS Act.

