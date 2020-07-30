e-paper
Four become first from 2 tribal villages near Mumbai to pass Class 10 exams

Four become first from 2 tribal villages near Mumbai to pass Class 10 exams

cities Updated: Jul 30, 2020 01:17 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
Hindustantimes
         

Four students from two of the most remote tribal villages, Fulorepada and Pisepada, situated 22km east of Bhiwandi, on Wednesday became the first in the villages to have passed Class 10 examinations. The four – Avinash Waghe, Dipali Katkari, Ravi Mali and Pooja Waghe – scored 52%, 50%, 49% and 51%, respectively, and wish to pursue commerce.

“I had never imagined that I would pass the Class 10 exams. This is surreal. With the amount of hardships we underwent, the score is still good for me,” said Avinash. His sister, Komal, had dropped out in 2017, while in Class 9, after their mother died of cancer. His father does odd jobs and travels to Bhiwandi and Padgha everyday to make ends meet.

Dipali said, “I want to continue my higher education and am hoping to enrol into a college in Padgha now.” Her father, Sakharam, a brick kiln worker who earns ₹1,000 a week, said he could not believe that someone from his family has passed Class 10. “I cross-checked with her twice, she told me that she had actually passed. I am happy for her and am willing to put any amount of hard work required to see her succeed,” he said.

Aniket Salvi, a Vile Parle-based political science teacher, whose organisation Rajani Foundation India has been helping the students since 2015, said it was a big achievement for everyone. “We are happy that these students could become successful and persisted till the end,” he added. “The nearest college is also in Padgha so paying ₹30 for a one-way ride is also not easy. We will try to help them in every way possible,” said Salvi.

