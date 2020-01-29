e-paper
Four booked for 23-year-old Amritsar youth’s murder

The victim’s body was found hanging from a tree in Kot Khalsa area of the city on January 7

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 22:19 IST
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Police on Wednesday booked four persons for the murder of a 23-year-old man whose body was found hanging from a tree in the Kot Khalsa area of Amritsar city on January 7.

The deceased, Balwant Singh (23), who worked as a labourer, was a resident of Kot Khalsa. The accused have been identified as Happo, Amritpal, Kali and Chikku, all also residents of the same area.

Kot Khalsa police station in-charge Sanjiv Kumar said, “The investigating team found that the four killed Balwant and later hanged his body from the tree near his house. Efforts are being made to nab the accused who are absconding.”

A case was registered against the four at the Islamabad police station under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint, the victim’s elder brother Gurjant Singh had said, “Balwant used to work in a rice mill at Zira. He left home on December 29. The next day, Happo along with some unidentified persons entered our house and told my mother that Balwant had taken his mobile phone and gave it to someone. After threatening my mother, they left. On January 2, they again came to our house and enquired about Balwant’s whereabouts. They again threatened us and left.”

“Balwant came to Amritsar on January 6. He went to meet one of his friends in the Wadali area but did not return,” he had said.

