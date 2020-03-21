Four booked for abetment after auto dealer hangs self in Ludhiana

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 21:47 IST

Four men were booked for abetment after an auto dealer hanged self at his residence at Kucha Harnam Dass, on Friday.

The 38-year -old victim, has left a 16 page suicide note, in which he has mentioned about the accused, including Gurdeep Singh of Bhatha Dhuha village, Shamsher Singh of Partap Singh Wala, Raja of Ladhowal and Jaswinder Singh of Baranhara.

Following the complaint of victim’s wife, an FIR has been lodged at the Division number 2 police station, police said.

In her complaint, she stated that her husband had an auto dealership in Doraha. He incurred losses in the business. The accused had bought four scooters from her husband on installments basis, but were not paying the same. They were threatening her husband when he asked them for the payment of the installments.

She said her husband was in depression and on Friday he hanged self with a ceiling fan.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulveer Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, a hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.