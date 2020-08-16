e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 16, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Four CGST wing officials booked for graft in Rohtak

Four CGST wing officials booked for graft in Rohtak

Had sought bribe from a private firm owner for not penalising the firm for GST evasion

cities Updated: Aug 16, 2020 21:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
CGST superintendent Kuldeep Singh in CBI custody in Rohtak.
CGST superintendent Kuldeep Singh in CBI custody in Rohtak.(Manoj Dhaka.HT)
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday booked four officials of the Central GST (goods and services tax) wing in Rohtak for allegedly demanding bribe from a private firm owner.

The accused have been identified as Gurvinder Singh Sohal, CGST superintendent Kuldeep Hooda, and two inspectors Rohit Malik and Pradeep. They have been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

A CBI official, pleading anonymity, said Manoj Kalra, who runs a medicines’ factory in Sonepat’s Rai, complained that the CGST officials were demanding Rs 12 lakh bribe for not imposing penalty on GST evasion by his firm.

“We laid a trap and carried out a raid at the residence of one of the accused, Kuldeep Hooda, on Friday night and seized gold, huge cash amounts and crucial documents. We have arrested Hooda and are investigating the role of the other accused,” the officer added.

He further said Rs 3 lakh had already been paid to the accused by the firm owner.

top news
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Russia’s new Sputnik launch raises risks in dash for Covid-19 vaccine
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
Former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan passes away due to Covid-19
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
4G internet services to be restored in two J-K districts after more than a year
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
‘Tool to kill viruses, 10 screens’: Parliament readies for monsoon session
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Not aware, says minister after Nitish Kumar sacks him from cabinet, party
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
Ravi Shankar Prasad has a counter question for Rahul Gandhi on Facebook row
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
‘Anguished by his passing away’: PM Modi condoles Chetan Chauhan’s demise
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
Canada celebrates India’s Independence Day; Niagara falls lit up in tricolour
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesPM ModiHappy Independence Day74th Independence DayIndia Covid-19 TallyIndependence Day 2020Sushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In