Four-day-old monkey rescued near Yeoor

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 00:33 IST

A four-day-old male baby monkey (bonnet macaque) was rescued on Saturday by NGO volunteers and forest department officials.

The monkey’s mother, who was holding its baby, fell while jumping from one branch to another at a housing society at Vartak Nagar, near Yeoor forest, in Thane. The mother monkey died and the baby sustained minor injuries.

“The baby was rescued after the residents alerted us,” said Aditya Patil, president of Wildlife Welfare Association (WWA), Thane.

The baby weighs around 800 grams and WWA will look after it with Thane forest department.

“The baby monkey has been kept under observation as it is still weak. Even though he recovers, he will be under the care of WWA,” said Patil.