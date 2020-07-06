e-paper
Four fresh cases in Haryana's Panchkula take district tally to 124

Four fresh cases in Haryana’s Panchkula take district tally to 124

While 104 people have been cured and discharged so far, one has succumbed to the disease

cities Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Panchkula on Monday, taking the district’s total tally to 124. Nineteen of these cases are active.

Those found infected include a 47-year-old man from Sector 7 and a 33-year-old woman from Sector 18. Their source of infection is not known yet.

A 53-year-old man from Sector 16, who used to travel to Baddi daily for work, and a 16-year-old girl from Indira Colony near Sector 16, who is a family contact of a previous patient, have also tested positive.

While 104 people have been cured and discharged so far, one has succumbed to the disease.

