Four fresh cases in Haryana’s Panchkula take district tally to 124

cities

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:40 IST

Four new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Panchkula on Monday, taking the district’s total tally to 124. Nineteen of these cases are active.

Those found infected include a 47-year-old man from Sector 7 and a 33-year-old woman from Sector 18. Their source of infection is not known yet.

A 53-year-old man from Sector 16, who used to travel to Baddi daily for work, and a 16-year-old girl from Indira Colony near Sector 16, who is a family contact of a previous patient, have also tested positive.

While 104 people have been cured and discharged so far, one has succumbed to the disease.