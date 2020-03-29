Four fresh cases reported in Pune, count now 28

cities

PUNE Four fresh cases of Sars-CoV-2 caused by Covid-19 (coronavirus) have been reported in Pune city.

One was reported late on Saturday night and three on Sunday, said officials of the health the department.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer, PMC, said, “A 70-year-old male admitted to Jehangir hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday night.”

Dr (Col) S S Gill, medical director, Jehangir Hospital, said, “A 76-year-old male from the city came with cardiac complaints, ECG changes and shortness of breath to Jehangir hospital at 3 am on March 28. He was admitted at the hospital and his swab sent to NIV which was reported positive.”

“The patient had previously visited a nearby hospital on March 25 and again on 28 (2 am) but was not offered admission. He had no history of travel in the last 4 weeks. Currently, the patient is stable in ICU isolation,” he said.

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, Pune Municipal Corporation’s chief health officer, said, “Two people who returned from Dubai, a 65-year-old male and a 30-year-old female have been tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.”

The fourth person who tested positive is from Baramati and has no travel history. He is currently admitted to Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Naidu hospital, said, officials.

Since the outbreak of the virus, totally 797 admissions have been reported in the city. Out of these, 740 have tested negative and 28 are positive, while results are awaited for 28. Seven out of the 28 have been discharged after they completed their incubation period and tested negative for the Sars-CoV-2 virus infection.