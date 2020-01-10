e-paper
Friday, Jan 10, 2020
Home / Cities / Four get life term for kidnapping, murder in Haryana

Four get life term for kidnapping, murder in Haryana

cities Updated: Jan 10, 2020 22:06 IST
Hindustan Times, ROHTAK
A local court of additional district and session judge in Jhajjar awarded life imprisonment to four accused involved in kidnapping and murdering a man on March 19, 2016.

Bahadurgarh station house officer (SHO) Bijender Singh said complainant Meena, wife of the deceased, had told police that her husband Narendra, who worked as a supervisor in a company, had gone missing on March 19, 2016. The SHO said the accused who also worked in the same company were sacked after they were found involved in union politics. Since then, they were nursing a grudge against Narendra. The accused identified as Virender, Subhash , Mohit and Anuj kidnapped Narendra and took him to Halalpur village, where they murdered him and threw the body in Munak canal.

The body was recovered on March 21, 2016, from Haidarpur water treatment plant. A case under Section 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the arrested accused had confessed their crime.

