Four held for snatching, robbery in Amritsar

Four held for snatching, robbery in Amritsar

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, AMRITSAR
The commissionerate police arrested four persons in seven different snatching incidents after receiving a tip-off on Tuesday .

The arrested men have been identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Aman of Majitha Road area, Sagar, alias Kalu of Chatiwind, Harish Kumar and Mani Sharma, alias Mani, of Batala Road.

Police have also recovered two sharp-edged weapons and a stolen motorcycle.

Station house officer (SHO) of Sadar police station, Prem Pal, said accused were wanted in seven different cases. He said, “We got a tip-off that the accused are active in Amritsar city . Soon after the information, we arrested the accused from their homes.”

SHO said, “Two of the accused, Amandeep and Sagar, had robbed one Ajay Arora of Indira Colony on December 8 when the victim was on way to his home. The accused had robbed ₹12,000 after injuring the victim.”

He said two of the accused, Harish and Mani, had snatched a purse, containing a mobile phone and cash, from one Priyanka of Batala Road area on December 16.

He said all the accused have already been booked under Sections 379 B (snatching by force) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar police station.

