Four incidents of theft reported in Lucknow within 48 hours

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:43 IST

Thieves are having a free run in the state capital with four incidents of theft being reported within two days. Three of these occurred within a span of 24 hours.

In the first incident on Sunday night, thieves stole an SUV parked outside the house of BJP spokesperson, Hero Bajpai, in Vijay Khand area of Gomti Nagar. Bajpai was the representative of former finance minister late Arun Jaitley in Lucknow.

In the footage of a CCTV camera, thieves can be seen alighting from a vehicle, getting inside Bajpai’s SUV and driving off. Station house officer of Gomti Nagar police station, Ramsurat Sonkar, said that a case had been registered and police were trying to nab the thieves.

In another incident in Gudamba, three miscreants entered a boy’s hostel on Tuesday morning and fled away with cash, a laptop, mobile phones and other valuables belonging to students.

In Madiaon, thieves broke into a locked house and stole cash and valuables worth approximately Rs 3 lakh. Santosh Singh, SHO Madiaon, said that the family was out of station and returned on Tuesday to find the main door of their house open. “The family alleged that ₹1.5 lakh cash and jewellery was missing. We have lodged an FIR and started investigation,” he said.

In another incident in Chinhat, thieves snatched a man’s car by taking him on gunpoint late on Monday night. Police said they were probing the matter.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 21:43 IST