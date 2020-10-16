Four killed, six injured in three road accidents in Himachal

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 21:43 IST

Four persons, including two tourists, have been killed in three separate road accidents in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Friday.

In the first case, two tourists were killed while two others sustained injuries as their car swerved off Dhundhi bridge near Atal Tunnel in Kullu on Thursday night. The deceased have been identified as Mohit Singh (27) and Amit Singh Chauhan (28), while Ajit Rawat (20) and Nikhil Yadav (22) were the ones injured. They are all residents of Rajasthan. Police said after rescuing the injured persons, they were rushed to the community health centre in Manali where they are undergoing treatment.

In another accident on Thursday night, scooter-borne Kushal Kumar (32) of Kullu’s Tharas village was hit by an overspeeding taxi which was being driven on the wrong side. After the collision, the taxi driver rushed Kushal to Regional Hospital, Kullu, where he was declared brought dead. A postmortem of the deceased was conducted on Friday and his body has been handed over to his relatives. Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gaurav Singh said the investigation is on.

In the third case, one person was killed while four sustained injuries in a road accident at Chaupal in Shimla district.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Singh (42) of Chopal’s Chaukia village, while those who were injured are Jitender Singh (18), son of the deceased, Akshay Chandel (20), Susheel Negi (35) and Bharat Bhushan (26), all residents of Chopal.

The accident took place on Friday around 2am near Riyuni village, four kilometres away from Chopal when they were on their way to Chopal from Shimla and the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing Mohan on the spot.

The police were informed by passersby, following which the body was recovered and the injured rescued. Jitender, Akshay and Susheel have been referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, where they are undergoing treatment while Bharat has been sent home after treatment of minor injuries.

Shimla SP Mohit Chawla said police are conducting an investigation in the case.