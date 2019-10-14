e-paper
Four masked men carrying guns, hammers break open car window at busy traffic junction, make off with ₹4 lakh

cities Updated: Oct 14, 2019 19:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: Four masked men carrying guns and hammers broke open the window of a car with two occupants in it at a busy traffic junction in north Delhi’s Majlis Park and made off with ₹4 lakh cash on Sunday evening, police said.

The robbery took place near Majlis Park Metro station, under the jurisdiction of Adarsh Nagar police station, in the full view of scores of motorists and commuters, who did nothing to stop the robbers.

Vijayanta Arya, deputy commissioner of police (north-west), said while there was no breakthrough in the case yet, the robbers are suspected to be residents of slums nearby the scene of crime.

“The victims have said the robbers fled on foot after the crime. It is possible they were locals. We are questioning local people who have a criminal background,” the DCP said, adding that a case of robbery has been registered.

The money belonged to Anil Arora and Mohan Bisht, two men who run a wholesale business of mobile phones in central Delhi’s Karol Bagh. They live in Panipat and were driving home in a Vitara Brezza when the robbers struck around 8.30pm on Sunday.

Their car had several bags inside, but only one had cash in it, police said. It seems that the masked men knew beforehand that the car had a cash bag in it, police said.

Arora said, “Our car had stopped at a traffic junction near the Majlis Park Metro station when four men surrounded our vehicle. Each of them was carrying a pistol and a hammer. Their faces were covered with handkerchiefs and helmets.”

“Before we could do anything, one of them smashed the driver’s side of the window with his hammer. He then snatched the car key, leaving the doors unlocked,” Arora said.

Bisht said as soon as the doors were unlocked, the robbers asked for the bag with the cash in it. “They appeared to know that we were carrying cash and that it was kept in a bag. The robbers picked up all the bags in our car and rifled through them, before making off with the one that had cash in it ,” Bisht said.

Arora said that neither he nor his friend could do anything. “We had guns pointed to our heads. We watched helplessly as they took our money. There were scores of cars around the junction, but people only watched the entire episode. The robbers were threatening to shoot us dead if we tried to move,” Arora said.

The entire robbery took place in about 30 seconds. “The robbers then ran in different directions,” Arora said.

The police were subsequently called after which a case was registered. Police said they are going through the CCTV footage, but are yet to obtain any clue.

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 19:53 IST

cities