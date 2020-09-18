e-paper
Home / Cities / Four men posing as customers try to rob jeweller at gunpoint at Ludhiana village

Four men posing as customers try to rob jeweller at gunpoint at Ludhiana village

Brandished a double-barrel gun, but fled as the shop owner raised the alarm

cities Updated: Sep 18, 2020 17:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Four masked men tried to rob a jewellery store owner at gunpoint after posing as customers in the main market of Gujjarwal village on Thursday.

The accused made good their escape as the shopkeeper raised the alarm, but took an empty box while fleeing.

Deepak Saida, 32, said his family ran a jewellery shop in the main market of Gujjarwal. On Thursday afternoon, his father, Durga Das, went home, leaving the shop in his care.

Meanwhile, four men visited his shop looking for gold bracelets, but one of them stood outside.

As he turned to make a call to his father to ask for the sample pieces, one of three men inside brandished a double-barrel rifle at him, when the man waiting outside also stepped in.

Alarmed, he screamed for help, prompting the robbers to flee, but not without a small, empty box from the shop.

He alerted the police soon after, following which a team reached the spot and initiated investigation.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, the investigating officer in the case, said on Sharma’s complaint, they had lodged an FIR under Sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of the theft) and 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Jodhan police station. He said they were scrutinising CCTV footage to identify the accused.

