e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Four more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking count to five in UT

Four more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking count to five in UT

First patient’s mother, brother and cook test positive for Covid-19, while a 26-year-old woman back from the UK is fourth case

cities Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

CHANDIGARH: Four more residents of Chandigarh tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday. Three of them are primary contacts of the first positive case of a 23-year-old woman who returned from London and was found positive on Wednesday.

Her mother, 48, brother, 25, and cook, 30, who came in contact with the patient, have also tested positive at the lab set up at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here. They have all been admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The father of the first positive case has tested negative. The sample of her driver will be taken again. Both the woman’s father and the driver have been home quarantined.

The fourth positive case is that of a 26-year-old woman, who is admitted at PGIMER. She also returned from the United Kingdom recently.

top news
Covid-19 Live updates: On video call with PM, Bengal CM makes an appeal
Covid-19 Live updates: On video call with PM, Bengal CM makes an appeal
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Delhi Metro services shut on Sunday to power ‘Janta Curfew’
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
Vasundhara Raje, son Dushyant in self quarantine after party with Kanika Kapoor
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
‘Truth has won again’: Jyotiraditya Scindia after Kamal Nath quits as Madhya Pradesh CM
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
Gavaskar slams BCCI official’s alleged ‘insensitive statement’
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
In coronavirus crisis, lessons for us, writes President Ram Nath Kovind
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
7 years, 4 black warrants: Delhi gang-rape convicts finally hanged
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
Maruti Suzuki launches 2020 Dzire with premium makeover, key features
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities