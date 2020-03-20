Four more test positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh, taking count to five in UT

Updated: Mar 20, 2020 18:11 IST

CHANDIGARH: Four more residents of Chandigarh tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday. Three of them are primary contacts of the first positive case of a 23-year-old woman who returned from London and was found positive on Wednesday.

Her mother, 48, brother, 25, and cook, 30, who came in contact with the patient, have also tested positive at the lab set up at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here. They have all been admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The father of the first positive case has tested negative. The sample of her driver will be taken again. Both the woman’s father and the driver have been home quarantined.

The fourth positive case is that of a 26-year-old woman, who is admitted at PGIMER. She also returned from the United Kingdom recently.