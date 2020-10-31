e-paper
Home / Cities / Four more trips on Pune-Lonavla local train route

Four more trips on Pune-Lonavla local train route

As per the new schedule, the train will start from Pune at 6.25 am, 8.05 am, 4.15 pm and 6.02 pm. While from Lonavla, it will run from 9.55 am, 5.30 pm, 5.50 pm and 7.35 pm

cities Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Earlier, there were two trips from Pune to Lonavla and two return trips.
Earlier, there were two trips from Pune to Lonavla and two return trips.(HT PHOTO)
         

The Pune railway division has decided to increase the trips of Pune – Lonavala local trains which restarted on October 12 after six months. Daily trips on this route will be increased to eight from the present four. The train service is only for people working in emergency fields.

Earlier, there were two trips from Pune to Lonavla and two return trips. As per the new schedule, the train will start from Pune at 6.25 am, 8.05 am, 4.15 pm and 6.02 pm. While from Lonavla, it will run from 9.55 am, 5.30 pm, 5.50 pm and 7.35 pm.

Regular passengers traveling on this route have welcomed the decision. Shantanu Khamta, a banker, said, “Earlier only two trips were there and we had to travel by bus or other means of transport when we missed it. I daily travel from Chinchwad to Pune for work. The increase of trips has benefited many commuters like me.”

