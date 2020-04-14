Four new hotspots identified in GB Nagar, admin intensifies surveillance in slums

cities

Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:00 IST

Noida:

The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration on Tuesday identified four new hotspots -- Rail Vihar of Sector 62 and 14th Avenue of Gaur City in Noida, and Sector Eta 1 and Kulesara village in Greater Noida. The new hotspots were identified after 16 new Covid-19 cases were found on Monday night in the district.

With this, the district has now 29 hotspots. Officials said that they have intensified containment activities such as sanitisation and surveillance in the slums and villages. On Tuesday, health officials picked up some people from the slums of sectors 5 and 8, and they were brought to a government quarantine centre as five people were found positive for Covid-19 from the area last week.

On Tuesday, the district reported just one Covid-19 positive case.

After the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to extend the lockdown till May 3, the district magistrate on Tuesday held a meeting with the officials to intensify the containment work in hotspots.

The officials are particularly worried about areas such as JJ Colony in sectors 8 and 5, and villages Patwari, Ghodi Bacheda, Chaura Sadatpur, Kulesra, Bishnoli and Wazidpur. The officials are surveying the areas to avoid community spread of the disease.

The officials fear that if people at these places will not follow social distancing, then the spread might increase drastically. They have also increased the number of random testing from these identified villages and slum areas of Noida.

“With the extension of the lockdown, we are going to intensify our containment drive at the hotspots. There will be enough police deployment in the district to ensure the lockdown. Cluster containment is our main focus. We will also start random testing of people in the affected areas to ensure that the infected patients are identified,” said Suhas LY, district magistrate.

Currently, there are 230 suspected Covid-19 patients in the government quarantine centres in Greater Noida. The administration has been facing criticism for not maintaining hygiene at the quarantine centres. The chief development officer Anil Kumar Singh held a meeting with other officials to ensure that the food is of good quality at the centres. Officials were also asked to make sure that hygiene is maintained in the premises.

By Tuesday night, the health department had put 1,310 people under surveillance. A total of 1,556 samples have been collected so far. A total of 80 cases have come out positive, while 25 have been discharged.