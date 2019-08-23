Four police personnel suspended for extortion

cities

Greater Noida: The Noida police on Thursday suspended four police personnel for allegedly extorting money from a businessman. The officers had detained the businessman as a suspect and snatched a television monitor and ₹60,000 in Greater Noida on August 9. The police launched an internal probe and suspended the cops after the allegations, prima facie, were found true.

The complainant, Raju, is a resident of Sultanpuri in Delhi, supplied TV monitors to clients. He said that on August 9, he had visited Greater Noida to supply a monitor to a client. However, he was detained by four police personnel near Pari Chowk.

“Ghaghola police chowki in-charge Sanjeev Kumar, a sub-inspector — Brham Kumar, and two constables — Sanjay and Umesh illegally detained me. They took me to the police chowki and snatched the LCD and ₹60,000,” he said. The victim informed his family members, who then informed the police.

The victim said he was released from custody later (THAT DAY?). The Noida police assigned the matter to Greater Noida circle officer 1 Tanu Upadhyaya. In the investigation, Upadhaya said, it was found that the police officers had illegally detained the businessman.

“We submitted the report to the Noida senior superintendent of police. The four police personnel were suspended on Thursday night,” she said.

