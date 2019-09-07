Four rebel INLD legislators join JJP

chandigarh

Former Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLAs— Naina Chautala, Rajdeep Phogat, Anoop Dhanak and Prithi Singh—who have openly sided with splinter outfit Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) since its inception last year, formally joined the latter on Friday.

The legislators, who had resigned from the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, were also facing disqualification proceedings in the state assembly after INLD leader Abhay Chautala moved a petition against them.

It may be recalled that the legislators had sided with JJP, the main opposition party, which was formed last year after a crippling split in INLD. The spilt had led to an exodus from the party whose legislators’ strength came down from 19 to three.

The four MLAs were formally given JJP membership by party leader Dushyant Chautala at a press conference in New Delhi. INLD backward classes leader Suresh Verma was also introduced into the party fold on the occasion.

RESIGNATION REDUNDANT: INLD

Meanwhile, INLD state president Birbal Dass Dhalia termed the MLAs “so-called resignation’’ from INLD as “meaningless and redundant’’.

He pointed out that all the four legislators had disassociated themselves from the INLD and its activities and had been acting against its interests since October 2018.

Dhalia further pointed out that by associating themselves with the JJP and becoming part of its activities that were intended to harm INLD, they had invited disqualification from their Vidhan Sabha membership under the anti-defection law.

