Four-year-old girl raped, accused arrested

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:25 IST

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a local muscleman’s brother after holding her hostage inside a partially demolished building structure under Gudamba police station limits here on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accused has been arrested after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 for rape and 3/4 section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act-2012. The police officials said the girl has been sent for medical examination and further probe is on in the matter.

Inspector of Gudamba police station, RP Singh said the girl’s family is a slum dweller and they stays in a slum located near Bahadapur locality. He said the girl’s mother had lodged the FIR stating that she was raped after been held hostage by one Anil Yadav, 35, at the demolished structure near the slum.

He said the complainant stated that the girl went missing when she was playing near the slum at around 2 pm. “The complainant alleged that she spotted Anil Yadav raping her daughter when she entered the demolished structure while searching for the girl (her daughter). The accused then fled from there after issuing threat with dire consequences,” he added.

The inspector said the accused was later arrested from his hideout when the girl’s mother approached the police and lodged the complaint in the matter. He said the accused is brother of local muscle man Sunil Yadav and the demolished structure where the crime was allegedly committed belongs to him.

