Fresh snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda; schools closed in Kinnaur

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2019 10:52 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A snow-covered marketplace at Reckong Peo town in Kinnaur district on Thursday.
A snow-covered marketplace at Reckong Peo town in Kinnaur district on Thursday.(HT Photo)
         

Several areas in the middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, leading to the closure of schools in Kinnaur district on Thursday, officials said.

The cold wave conditions have intensified after the fresh snowfall.

Shimla superintendent of police Omapati Jamwal said the Chini Bangla road has been closed after snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla district overnight. However, main roads are open.

All schools in Kinnaur district will remain closed due to bad weather on Thursday, Kinnaur district public relations officer Narendra Sharma said. The schools in two sub-divisions of Pooh and Kalpa of Kinnaur district were shut down on Wednesday after heavy snowfall.

10 RESEARCH SCHOLARS

STUCK IN LAHAUL-SPITI 

A group of 12 people were stranded in the Sissu area of Lahaul-Spiti district due to heavy snowfall.

Ten of them are scholars who had gone to the tribal district to study a World Bank-funded government project. They were deputed to study the horticulture development project from November 23 to 27.

Due to the snowfall, roads have been blocked and the Border Roads Organisation has stopped vehicular movement in the under-construction Rohtang tunnel. One of the scholars, identified as Kiran, told ANI over phone that they had entered Lahaul-Spiti from Manali through the tunnel but were stranded after the snowfall with no access to the tunnel.

