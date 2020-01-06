e-paper
Home / Cities / Fresh students’ protests begin in Pune to condemn mob attack at JNU

Fresh students’ protests begin in Pune to condemn mob attack at JNU

cities Updated: Jan 06, 2020 10:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: Students groups started gathering at the gates of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) on Monday morning to protest the brutal mob violence at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi on Sunday night.

The students also sought police permission to conduct protests in t he day. “Campus security is not allowing us to hold protests inside the campus,” said V Aadith, president, FTII Students Association.

The FTII students called the attack on the students and teachers an appalling display of intolerance. The Akhil Bharitya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP ) have called for a protest at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) at at 11 am.

The first of the protests began last night itself at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) where students carried lighted torches in a ‘mashal march’. Students gathered at the ‘Wisdom Tree’ point in the campus and marched to the main gate where they were joined by students from Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

The protests which began at around 10.30 pm continued till 1.30 am till the students were dispersed by the poice.

Student unions affiliated to various political parties have also planned protests in the day. Satish Pawar, president, National Students Union of India at SPPU said repeated attacks were taking place at the JNU to silence the voices of dissent.

Student unions, including the ABVP, NSUI and others, hurled allegations at one another for the violence unleased at JNU last night.

