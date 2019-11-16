Friend cheats Panchkula businessman on pretext of ₹20L loan

cities

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 01:06 IST

A 45-year-old man has been booked for allegedly duping a Panchkula businessman of ₹20 lakh on the pretext of taking a loan from him. Complainant Vishal Goyal, 40, a resident of Sector 10, told the police that accused Tek Chand of Kalka came into contact with him through one of his friends in July 2017 and developed friendly relations.

Goyal told the police that he gave him a loan of ₹9.8 lakh on various dates from August 2017 to March 2018.

He said, in May 2018, Tek Chand approached him and requested him to purchase his Tata Hitachi Hydraulic Excavator for ₹20 lakh.

He said the accused asked him to pay ₹10.2 lakh more and adjust the existing loan of ₹9.8 lakh. The complainant agreed to purchase the vehicle. The vehicle was financed and the accused promised to pay all the instalments as per the agreement.

Sub-inspector (SI) Pawan Singh, investigating official, said as the accused failed to pay the instalments, he purchased the vehicle from the complainant by offering him ₹17.5 lakh through a post-dated cheque,which bounced. “We have booked the accused under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated investigation,” he said.