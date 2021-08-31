Fully vaccinated people allowed to enter Goa without negative Covid-19 report

The Bombay High Court at Goa on Monday modified its earlier orders allowing all people, irrespective of whether they are tourists or not, to enter the state without having to produce a covid negative certificate provided they are fully vaccinated.

The Goa government had moved an application before the High Court to allow fully vaccinated people to enter the state.

Initially, in mid-July, the High Court partly allowed the petition and allowed those who were fully vaccinated to enter the state without having to produce a negative certificate. Such exemption was, however, not extended to tourists who had to produce a negative certificate even if they were fully vaccinated.

Monday’s order paves way for the state to extend the benefit of the exemption to tourists as well.

“The High Court has allowed the application by the state government where people who are fully vaccinated, post 14 days of their second dose, can enter Goa without an RT-PCR negative test or a rapid antigen test,” Advocate Nikhil Pai, who represented the South Goa Advocates Association, the original petitioners, said.

Children above two years of age will have to come with an RT PCR test report. Children below two years of age, if symptomatic, will have to carry an RT PCR report while no test report is needed if they are asymptomatic.

A person who has completed two weeks since his/her second dose is considered fully vaccinated as per the orders of the High Court.

Back in May when the second wave was at its peak, the High Court had asked the Goa government to insist that people entering the state be asked to produce a Covid-19 negative certificate that has been issued 72-hours prior, saying there was “no justification in the state of Goa not insisting upon a negativity certificate from persons who seek entry into Goa at this crucial juncture.”

Goa has recorded 1.74 lakh cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began. About 3,198 deaths have been reported more than half of which have been recorded in the months of April and May this year during the peak of the second wave.