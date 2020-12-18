e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / FYJC admission third round completes, 61,359 seats vacant in Pune region

FYJC admission third round completes, 61,359 seats vacant in Pune region

cities Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 20:34 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

Pune: The third round of First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions ended on December 18 and 45,671 students have completed their admissions. Of the 12,461 available seats in the third round, 4,633 students completed their admissions and 61,359 seats are vacant across the streams in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad region. From December 20, the special round of FYJC admissions will start.

For this year’s Class 11 admissions, 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admission in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas. The total intake of seats this year is 1,07,030 in Pune region. At least 41,021 students have completed the admission process in the second round and 66,009 seats are vacant.

Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for Class 11 (FYJC) since September 9 and it resumed from November 26.

top news
Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
Hyderabad company booked for fraud, scam bigger than Nirav Modi case
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Dissenting voices against ex-Trinamool leader’s likely entry into BJP
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19: When, where and how to receive vaccine? All you need to know
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
Covid-19 has spread like wildfire, observes Supreme Court
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
No signs of breakthrough after latest India-China WMCC meeting
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
Jagan govt accused of ignoring order on local body polls, faces contempt
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
Why am I being chosen for Covid-19 vaccine and 5 other FAQs for frontline workers
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
‘Ready to discuss all issues’: PM Modi to farmers on new laws, protest, MSP
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In