FYJC admissions to resume from Nov 26 after two-month gap

FYJC admissions to resume from Nov 26 after two-month gap

cities Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:51 IST
Dheeraj Bengrut
Dheeraj Bengrut
         

PUNE The government will resume the admission process of first-year junior college (FYJC) or Class 11 from Thursday (November 26) in the state and Pune region after a gap of more than two months. The state government issued a government resolution (GR) regarding the same late on Tuesday.

Earlier in the first round of the admissions, out of the total 14.3 lakh FYJC students, 11.5 lakh of them had sought admission. The remaining 2.79 lakh students will now complete their admission process.

Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of the quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for FYJC since September 9.

“In view of the delayed admission process due to stay on Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) reservation by Supreme Court of India, students whose admission was rejected or cancelled and got first preference but did not take admission during round 1, will be allowed to take admission,” said Dattatray Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education department.

The detailed schedule of second merit list of the FYJC admissions for the Pune region was declared on Wednesday by the deputy director of education (DYDE), Pune. While the first general merit list of admissions of FYJC has already been completed online after the state SSC (Class 10) results were declared online on July 29, 2020.

For this year’s admission process a total of 72,820 students are eligible for the first round of admission in 304 colleges of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

On November 26, at 10 am the vacancy list for regular admission round-II will be displayed online, including quota seats surrendered by junior colleges and Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) seats converted to general quota. From November 26 at 5 pm to December 1 till 11.55 pm application form (part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for regular round-II will start online. Then from December 2 at 5 pm, additional time given for verification of part -1 form by guidance centre and secondary schools, updation of choices in option form, Part-2 filling will be closed. Also, December 3 and 4 are reserved for data processing.

“On December 5 at 11 am junior college allotment list for regular round-II admissions will be displayed online. Accordingly, display of cut-off list for regular admission round-2 will be done and SMS will be sent to students. Then from December 5 at 11.30 am to December 9 at 5 pm, students need to confirm admission in the allotted colleges. Admission confirmation, rejection or cancellation needs to be done by using student login,” said Jagtap.

“In view of the pandemic situation, junior colleges should collect their admission fee only through digital payment modes, like payment gateway, bank transfer (NEFT/RTGS/IMPS/UPI), any e-wallets approved by the Government of India or Reserve Bank of India to contain the spreading of coronavirus,” he said.

On December 10, the vacancy list for third regular admission round will be displayed by the colleges at 10 am.

Important dates

November 26 – Second general updated merit list will be declared

November 26 to December 1 – Application form (Part-1) edit and choice filling or updating of option form (Part-2) for regular round-II will start

December 5 – List will be displayed of junior college allotment list for regular round-II admissions and cut-off list for regular admission

December 5 to 9 – Students need to confirm admission in the allotted junior college

December 10 - Vacancy list for third regular admission round will be displayed

