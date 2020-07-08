e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / G Noida: Bizman goes missing on way to Delhi

G Noida: Bizman goes missing on way to Delhi

cities Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:09 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: A 22-year-old businessman from Greater Noida went missing on the night of July 5 while he was on his way to see the family of a relative in Delhi who had died of Covid-19, the police said.

A missing person’s complaint has been filed at Kasna police station.

The youth has been identified as Aditya Soni, a resident of Omicron 1 in Greater Noida, the police said.

According to his family members, he owns a polishing business in Site 5.

“Around 10.30pm, we spoke to him and he said that he would be home in a few minutes. However, around midnight he texted saying that he was in Delhi. His paternal uncle had passed away in a hospital in Delhi due to coronavirus and earlier in the day he had expressed interest in going to see his family. But when we asked our relatives in Delhi, they said he didn’t reach there,” said Neelu Soni, his mother.

She said that despite multiple attempts, his phone was not reachable afterwards. The family has contacted his friends and other relatives but no one has heard from Soni, the police said.

The family on Monday night approached the police and filed a missing person’s complaint.

“It seems that he had left his factory around 8pm in his car. The family had been in contact with him till around midnight but there is no trace of him afterwards. We are working with his call records for now,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, Kasna police station.

Police officials are working on tracing his last location. “He had expressed an interest in visiting his relatives in Delhi but he never reached there. There has been so sign of his car also. We have shared the details with other police stations and will locate him soon,” said the SHO.

The officials said that all angles are being probed.

top news
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
US formally withdraws from WHO: Senator
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
Kanpur’s controversial ex-SSP, entire Chaubeypur police station staff transferred
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
Ladakh: BRO expanding strategic Khardung La road amid face-off with China
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In