G Noida: Bizman goes missing on way to Delhi

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:09 IST

Noida: A 22-year-old businessman from Greater Noida went missing on the night of July 5 while he was on his way to see the family of a relative in Delhi who had died of Covid-19, the police said.

A missing person’s complaint has been filed at Kasna police station.

The youth has been identified as Aditya Soni, a resident of Omicron 1 in Greater Noida, the police said.

According to his family members, he owns a polishing business in Site 5.

“Around 10.30pm, we spoke to him and he said that he would be home in a few minutes. However, around midnight he texted saying that he was in Delhi. His paternal uncle had passed away in a hospital in Delhi due to coronavirus and earlier in the day he had expressed interest in going to see his family. But when we asked our relatives in Delhi, they said he didn’t reach there,” said Neelu Soni, his mother.

She said that despite multiple attempts, his phone was not reachable afterwards. The family has contacted his friends and other relatives but no one has heard from Soni, the police said.

The family on Monday night approached the police and filed a missing person’s complaint.

“It seems that he had left his factory around 8pm in his car. The family had been in contact with him till around midnight but there is no trace of him afterwards. We are working with his call records for now,” said Prabhat Dikshit, station house officer, Kasna police station.

Police officials are working on tracing his last location. “He had expressed an interest in visiting his relatives in Delhi but he never reached there. There has been so sign of his car also. We have shared the details with other police stations and will locate him soon,” said the SHO.

The officials said that all angles are being probed.