G NOida: FIRs to be registered against more builders in Shahberi, their properties seized

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 19:28 IST

Noida: District magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar Tuesday held a meeting with the Greater Noida authority, senior superintendent of police and other officials concerned to ensure strict legal action against builders who have sold flats illegally in Shahberi village.

As per the report submitted by the stamps and registration department, it has identified 30 builders who have sold more than five flats illegally to buyers by cheating them. Thirteen FIRs have already been filed against the identified builders by the Greater Noida authority.

District magistrate BN Singh has now asked the departments concerned to start attaching properties of these builders. Officials have been asked to write to the district magistrates of other districts to identify properties and investments of such builders in those districts.

Police and the Greater Noida authority have also been asked to start registering FIRs against more builders who have constructed buildings illegally in Shahberi. Officials have been given a week’s time to register FIR against more builders.

The district magistrate has also asked officials to speed up action against buildings and residences that have been served with notices for being illegal and unsafe.

“We are going to book builders involved in illegal construction in Shahberi under the stringent Gangsters’ Act. More FIRs are going to be registered against such builders,” Singh said.

The Greater Noida authority is also going to meet Shahberi flat owners to hear their issues. Officials have been asked to inform residents about the decision and further action which will be taken by the authority, the administration and police to ensure a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

Additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority KK Gupta told those present in the meeting that an important and credible agency is going to do the inspection of buildings in Shahberi to determine the quality of construction.

Authority officials have sought the support of the district administration and police to go ahead with the action initiated in Shahberi. Singh has assured the authority of all required support, as per the situation and requirement.

On July 17, 2018, twin buildings had collapsed in Shahberi village in Greater Noida, killing nine persons and injuring several others. On June 7, the Greater Noida authority had said it has sought police force to demolish illegal housing complexes in Shahberi village, which has become a hub of illegal buildings. Residents have also submitted a memorandum to the chief secretary’s office in Lucknow, seeking a stay on the demolition.

According to officials, there are over 450 multi-storey buildings in Shahberi and hundreds of row houses. Shahberi residents have started their indefinite protest against the decision demolish illegal buildings and had also organised a protest march on July 28.

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 19:28 IST