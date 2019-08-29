G Noida school issues advisory against child-lifter gangs; 8 held for attacking mentally ill woman in Gzb

cities

Greater Noida/Ghaziabad: A private school has issued an advisory to parents asking them to be careful and personally come to drop and receive their wards from school as a number of kidnap gang are active in the city. The advisory from Manthan School on Thursday came a day after a mentally ill woman was attacked in neighbouring Ghaziabad on suspicions of being a child-lifter.

“After school gets over, parents are suggested to pick up their wards, as it has come to our notice that kidnapping gangs are active in this area and some incidents have been reported,” the school said in a text message to parents.

The school further advised that “due to a lot of chain snatching incidences, parents are recommended not to wear any gold when they come to school”. “The students under no circumstance will be made to stay back without your prior consent,” it stated further.

A school spokesperson said the advisory was issued after getting information about such crimes through media reports. “There was an instance wherein the chain of a parent was snatched in the neighbourhood. In another incident, a student had gone to his friend’s place after school, instead of returning home. We have advised parents that it is better they pick up their children themselves,” the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, a parent, Ragini Kumari, was on her way to pick up her son from the bus stop when her chain was snatched. “I was waiting at the bus stop when two young men approached me and snatched my chain. I raised the alarm but he managed to flee on a bike with his accomplice,” she said.

Two incidents of chain snatching took place outside Gaur City in the last 10 days, while one took place on July 10. The residents of high-rise societies in Greater Noida (West) also protested on Tuesday against the rise in chain snatching incidents.

Ranvijay Singh, SP (rural), Gautam Budh Nagar, said police have identified some “hot spots” of such criminals and have deployed teams to check snatching incidents in Greater Noida (West).

“We have also intensified patrolling in the area. We will soon arrest these gangs,” he said.

Eight held for attack on mentally ill woman

Meanwhile, the police Thursday arrested eight persons for attacking her 50-year-old mentally ill woman whom they suspected of kidnapping a child. The woman was with her one-and-half-year-old grandson when the attack took place on Tuesday in Loni.

Police said in connection with two other similar incidents in Loni, on Tuesday and Wednesday, they have filed two FIRs and booked about 75 unidentified persons.

In all, four FIRs have been filed in Ghaziabad this month after mobs targeted people based on rumours and mere suspicion. The initial FIR was filed on August 25 and four persons were arrested from Akash Nagar for allegedly beating up two men who had come seeking donations for an orphanage. Another FIR was filed on August 28 when a mob attacked a mentally ill woman in Rahul Vihar and was later rescued by police.

On Wednesday, locals beat up a 40-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man on suspicion of them being child lifters. The FIR was filed at Tronica City police station in Loni and 20-25 unidentified persons were booked, but no arrest was made.

“In an other FIR lodged at Loni police station, we arrested eight persons for attacking the woman who was with her grandson,” Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, superintendent of police (rural), said.

Meanwhile, UP director general of police asked people to restrain from attacking people on the basis of rumours. He asked people not to resort to violence going by messages circulated on social media but said police will be levying provisions of the National Security Act in such cases.

