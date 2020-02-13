G Noida to host T20 series between Afghanistan and Ireland

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:58 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Afghanistan and Ireland cricket teams are all set to play T20 cricket matches next month at Greater Noida’s Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik sports complex cricket ground.

The first T-20 cricket tournament is scheduled on March 6, the second on March 8 and the third match on March 10, officials said.

The Afghanistan cricket team has already reached the Greater Noida based sports facility for practise at the pitch.

“As the Greater Noida is the home ground of the Afghanistan team, they have started practise session on Wednesday itself. The three-match series will offer a wonderful opportunity for cricket aficionados to enjoy quality matches,” PK Kaushik, secretary of the sports complex, said.

On December 15, 2015, Greater Noida cricket stadium had become the home ground of the Afghanistan team after the Greater Noida authority, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The stadium, spread over 39 acres, is located next to Jaypee Resorts. In March, 2017, the ground had hosted matches between Afghanistan and Ireland.The stadium can seat around 8,000 people, and the capacity will be increased to 14,000. Built according to ICC specifications, the stadium, is equipped with a bowling alley, Olympic-size swimming pool, badminton court, skating rink, football ground, tennis complex, indoor stadium with a seating capacity of 6,500 and an athletics pavilion.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) ,in 2016, had held the Intercontinental Cup series from April 10-13 at the stadium. Teams from Afghanistan, Namibia and Nepal participated in that tournament.

In December 2016, the stadium had won ICC certification to be qualified for international cricket matches, including ODIs and test matches.

In 2016, Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden, legendary cricketer Mahender Singh Dhoni and others had also visited the stadium.

