Gadkari bats for CAA, accuses Cong of spreading misinformation

Gadkari bats for CAA, accuses Cong of spreading misinformation

Dec 23, 2019 00:51 IST
Pradip Maitra
Pradip Maitra
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)was not against Indian Muslims and accused the Congress of spreading misinformation, claiming the party “wants to use Muslims as mere vote banks”. Former chief minister and Opposition leader in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, also led a march in support of CAA in Nagpur, claiming some parties were trying to create unrest in the country.

Addressing a rally in support of CAA in Nagpur, Gadkari sought to assuage Muslims saying that they will not be removed from India. “We will not remove you from India. However, how can we accommodate any infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh in India?” said Gadkari. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has never discriminated against Muslims. “We are not against any minority. We gave nine crore people gas and cylinder. Did we say we will not give it to Muslims?” Gadkari said.

The Union minister also accused the Congress of spreading misinformation. “The parties which have lost the mandate are just provoking Muslims and spreading misinformation,” he said, adding, “The Muslims brothers understand that their progress can only be led by the BJP....Congress just regards you as vote machines.”

Meanwhile, at a pro-CAA march in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, “The people of Nagpur have come on the streets in support of CAA. Some political parties are just misleading the people and trying to create unrest in the country. To counter this, the people have come on streets.”

