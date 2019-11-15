Gadkari sanctions six-lane flyover at Katraj chowk; allotment of Rs135 cr for project

cities

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 20:13 IST

PUNE A six-lane flyover at Katraj chowk has been sanctioned by Highway Authority of India and Rs 135 crore will be allotted for the same.

This was announced by Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road and transport, who was in the city on Friday for the ground laying ceremony of the six-lane national highway from Wadgaon to Katraj, at an event held at Shiv Shrusti, in Ambegaon Budruk.

Gadkari said, “After listening to the perils that the residents are facing especially with the traffic congestion at the Katraj chowk, I am pleased to announce that we have sanctioned a six-lane flyover over congested Katraj chowk. An allotment of Rs 135 crore for the project will be done.”

Present at the event were Bhimrao Tapkir, MLA Khadakwasla; Shivendra Raje Bhosale, BJP and Jagdish Kadam, trustee, Maharaja Shivchatrapati Pratishthan.

He also highlighted that there are hurdles on the Pune-Satara national highway which he will work on and find a solution. “I am aware of hurdles along the Pune-Satara highway and we are working on solutions, though despite these hurdles, this road is 90 per cent ready,” added Gadkari.

Hindustan Times had earlier reported that the work was pending and expected to begin for the proposed six-laning of Katraj to Wadgaon till Navale bridge by Central Public Works Department (PWD), after issuing the contract to a Gurugram-based firm, All Grace Developers Pvt Limited. The firm was awarded the letter on August 30, 2019, and the sanctioned amount for the said project is Rs 69 crore. The developers have been allotted 18 months to complete the 3.88 kilometre stretch of the Wadgaon to Katraj National Highway (NH) 548 DD.

“This new highway route number 548 (DD) which begins from Navale bridge to Katraj, Katraj to Mantarwadi, Mantarwadi to Theur Phata and Theur Phata to Lonikand is a 45-km stretch of which six-lane will be done from Navale bridge to Katraj in phase one,” said Prashant Auti, project incharge, Public Works Department.

Quotes

-I am pleased to announce that we have sanctioned a six-lane flyover over congested Katraj chowk. Rs 135 crore for the project will be allotted for the same.

-I am aware of hurdles along the Pune-Satara highway and we are working on solutions, though despite these hurdles, this road is 90 per cent ready.

-Nitin Gadkari, union minister for road and transport

Page grab

November 2, Page 3