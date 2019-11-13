Gang that uprooted ATMs in Ludhiana busted, three arrested

cities

Police arrested three members of a gang that uprooted ATMs from kiosks. The police have also recovered an electronic cutter and a sharp-edged weapon from them.

Police said the gang had stolen an ATM containing ₹23 lakh from a kiosk of the State Bank of India in Pakhowal village on the intervening night of November 1 and 2.

The accused were identified as Deepak alias Deepu, 27, of Shimlapuri, Ajay Kumar, 30, of Ferozepur and Deepak alias Bila, 24, of Jawahar Nagar.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the gang first conducted a recce of the area in groups of five, and then late at night, used to break open an ATM machine using the cutter and took away the cash.

Agrawal said, “Bila was arrested on November 8. He had confessed that prior to stealing the ATM, he and other gang members had tried to steal cash from an ATM in Altos Nagar on Hambran Road, and prior to that from an ATM in Haibowal, but failed.”

“Following the information provided by Bila, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurjit Singh, ASI Amrik Singh and others had conducted a raid at a secluded place in Altos Nagar and nabbed Deepu and Ajay. The duo was hatching another conspiracy with other gang members, who managed to give the police a slip,” Agrawal said.

“Separate cases have been registered against the accused for their attempts at the PAU and Haibowal police stations,” said Agrawal, adding that now a case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the PAU police station.

The trio was produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded in three-day police custody.

KINGPIN ON THE RUN

The police have also booked six other members of the gang identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Moni and his nephew of Amrit Meetu of Jawahar Nagar Camp, Gattu of Ayali, and Sonu Pinna, Rakesh Kumar Bala and Gurjant Singh of Ferozepur.

Agrawal said Sukhwinder is the kingpin of the gang. “A cash reward of ₹50,000 will given to anyone providing information for Sukhwinder’s arrest,” Agrawal said.

“The ATM stolen from Jagraon is in Sukhwinder’s possession. As of now, no cash has been recovered from the accused,” he said.

GANG FORMED IN JAIL

The police said all the accused were arrested in a dozen cases of theft and met each other in jail and formed a gang. Police said all were out on parole and were executing thefts at different locations.

“Ajay got parole around one-and-a-half years ago, Deepu a month ago and Bila seven months ago,” the police said.