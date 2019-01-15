Gang wars in Pune leaves one dead, three injured

One person was killed, while three others were injured in a gang war between two rival groups in Pune. The incident occurred in Janta Vasahat on Sunday. Nilesh alias Nilya Wadkar (35) a notorious criminal with over 20 criminal cases registered against him in different police stations was brutally hacked to death by the rival ‘chocolate gang’ members. Three other persons with dubious criminal records were injured and admitted in a private hospital.

The deceased was out on bail since September 2018. The Dattawadi police had initiated the procedure for Wadkar’s externment out of the Pune district jurisdiction after receiving criminal information inputs by the detection branch and other wings of the police that he was about to unleash a wave of terror in the area. Dattawadi police officials maintained that a turf war between three dreaded groups of criminals operational in Janata Vasahat slums resulted in the violent clash. Two of the groups had recently settled their differences and Wadkar, who was part of the third group was against the amicable settlement of disputes.

Senior inspector Devidas Gheware of Dattawadi police informed that Wadkar was killed by rival group members led by another criminal identified as Sunil Dokephode (35), who is popularly known as ‘Chocolate Sunya’ in the police records. Dokephode was earlier externed from city limits due to his criminal and anti-social behaviour. Gheware said “ Both the gangs are full of history sheeters who want to establish their sway in the area through fear tactics. We have taken adequate precaution to prevent future outbreak of violence,” he said.

Recently, the crime branch has prepared details about groups in Pune and their criminal leanings to prevent the outbreak of violence. Civil society members have expressed serious concern over the falling standards of law and order situation and demanded punctual patrolling of the streets by the beat marshal.

