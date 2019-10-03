Ganga, Yamuna cross four-decade high, flood warning issued

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 20:28 IST

The Ganga and Yamuna continue to be a flood threat in several districts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh following recent rains.

According to the Flood Management Information System Centre (FMISC) of Uttar Pradesh, the Ganga was flowing above the danger mark in Prayagraj, Ghazipur, Varanasi and at many places in Ballia on October 3. The Yamuna is also flowing above the danger level mark in Band and Prayagraj.

The Ganga in Varanasi was recorded flowing at 71.46 feet, which is 0.198 feet more than the 71.262 feet recorded in 1978. Similarly, in Prayagraj, the water level of the Ganga was recorded at 85.080 feet as compared to 84.734 feet recorded in 1978.

The Yamuna in Prayagraj was flowing at 85.240 feet, which is 0.56 feet higher than 84.734 feet recorded in 1978. In Banda, the Yamuna was flowing at 102.480 feet, which is 2.480 feet more than 100 ft recorded in 1978.

Beside the two, Rivers Rapti, Ramganag and Kuwano were also flowing above the danger mark in different districts of UP.

“Considering the rise in level, we have issued flood warning in around 18 districts of the state. All these districts fall in Eastern UP,” said Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner GS Priyadarshi.

The relief department is currently operating 747 flood outposts, 165 relief shelters and 159 distribution centres in the flood-affected areas of the state. An estimated 90 people have lost their lives for various reasons since September 26.

“We are closely monitoring the rain forecast across the state and are constantly in contact with affected districts to ensure minimum loss due to the rain,” said Priyadarshi.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 20:28 IST