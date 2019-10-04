e-paper
Gangster, 2 aides held with weapons in Faridkot

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Police on Thursday arrested three members of the Vinay Deora gang in the district and recovered three country-made pistols and 17 cartridges from their possession.

The accused were identified as gangster Gagandeep Singh alias Afeem of Dogar Basti, and his two aides — Kuljeet Singh of Bargari and Lakhvir Singh of Hari Nau village.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Manjit Singh Dhesi said a police party signalled a Maruti Alto driver to stop for checking at a naka near Bir Sikhanwala village on the Kotkapura road. “However, the driver tried to run over the cops. The policemen, however, saved themselves by jumping off the road and the car crashed into the barricades. All three men were armed and tried to attack the cops who overpowered them,” he said.

“During the interrogation, the accused have confessed that they were planning to murder two members of Bhola shooter gang — Gurlal Singh and Prince — to take revenge for the Kotkapura shootout. Last month, gangster Bhola Shooter’s aides made an attempt to murder on Ankush alias Ashu and his aides, who are members of Vinay Deora group,” he said.

“Gagandeep planned to kill Gurlal who is lodged in Faridkot jail. The accused were planning to target him during a court hearing or at hospital, where he comes for routine treatment every week. Gangndeep is a history-sheeter and seven criminal cases are registered against him at Faridkot, Muktsar and Delhi,” he said.

Meanwhile, a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:43 IST

