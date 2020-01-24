e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Gangster Dhahan gets 5-year jail in attempt to murder case

Gangster Dhahan gets 5-year jail in attempt to murder case

Dhahan, a category ‘A; gangster has over 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, registered against him in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A local court sentenced gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan of Dhahan village and one Jaspal Singh Jassi of Kalwan village to five-year imprisonment in an attempt to murder case.

The complainant, Bachittar Singh, of Bhaowal village near Nurpur Bedi had said that he had gone to a liquor vend on the Rupnagar-Nurpur Bedi road at Bains village at 9.15pm on February 4, 2015, when Dhahan, Jassi and Jagroop Singh Roopa came there in a car and opened fire on him.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Nurpur Bedi police station.

Bachittar was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering gangster Kesar Singh Malhi in 2008. He was out on bail following orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Dhahan and Jassi, members of the Kesar Singh Malhi gang, attacked Bachittar to avenge the murder.

On the completion of trial, additional session judge, Rupnagar, Surinderpal Kaur sentenced the duo to five-year jail and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on them. The third accused, Roopa, was declared a proclaimed offender on November 28, 2018.

Dhahan, a category ‘A; gangster has over 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, registered against him in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. He was also behind opening fire on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and was arrested by Punjab Police in July 2018 in Chandigarh.

top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities