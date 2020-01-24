Gangster Dhahan gets 5-year jail in attempt to murder case

cities

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:59 IST

A local court sentenced gangster Dilpreet Singh Dhahan of Dhahan village and one Jaspal Singh Jassi of Kalwan village to five-year imprisonment in an attempt to murder case.

The complainant, Bachittar Singh, of Bhaowal village near Nurpur Bedi had said that he had gone to a liquor vend on the Rupnagar-Nurpur Bedi road at Bains village at 9.15pm on February 4, 2015, when Dhahan, Jassi and Jagroop Singh Roopa came there in a car and opened fire on him.

A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Nurpur Bedi police station.

Bachittar was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering gangster Kesar Singh Malhi in 2008. He was out on bail following orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court. Dhahan and Jassi, members of the Kesar Singh Malhi gang, attacked Bachittar to avenge the murder.

On the completion of trial, additional session judge, Rupnagar, Surinderpal Kaur sentenced the duo to five-year jail and also imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each on them. The third accused, Roopa, was declared a proclaimed offender on November 28, 2018.

Dhahan, a category ‘A; gangster has over 30 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, registered against him in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. He was also behind opening fire on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and was arrested by Punjab Police in July 2018 in Chandigarh.