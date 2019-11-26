e-paper
Gangster Gopi ‘Shooter’ running drug racket from Amritsar jail: Cops

Officials say this emerged during the questioning of a man arrested with heroin and a country-made pistol

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Gangster Gopi ‘Shooter’ is running a drug peddling racket from the Amritsar central jail, where he is lodged for the last five months, with the help of his associate, police said on Tuesday.

This came to the fore during the questioning of Gagandeep Singh, alias Gagan of Gohalwar village in Tarn Taran district who was arrested on Monday with 10 gram heroin and a country-made pistol, officials said.

They said Gagan has confessed to have been getting the contraband from Gopi’s close aide Sunny, a resident of the Anhgarh area of Amritsar district. Gopi is believed to be running the racket through Sunny.

Gopi is facing trial in at least six cases of attempt to murder, extortion, robbery, and drug seizure.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (SP headquarters) Jagjit Singh Walia said a team led by Tarn Taran crime investigation agency (CIA) in-charge was patrolling near Gohalwar village.

“During the patrolling, the team arrested Gagan after he appeared suspicious. The police team recovered 10gm heroin and a country-made pistol of .12 bore from him,” he said.

“Efforts are being made to nab Sunny with whose arrest more disclosures are expected,” he added.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act and Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Gagandeep was registered at the city police station.

