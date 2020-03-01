Ganj gets LED enhanced stop lights

cities

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:29 IST

LUCKNOW In order to streamline vehicular traffic, the police have installed LED enhanced stop lights on the streets in Hazratganj. Gradually, the system will also be replicated on other roads.

The traffic police had drawn up a plan to fix traffic problems in various parts of the city after the Police Commissionerate was rolled out in Lucknow, said a police official.

As part of this, policemen were being trained to enforce traffic rules, especially the implementation of traffic lights system. The cops were looking forward to activate 105 traffic lights across Lucknow by March 20, said deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Charu Nigam.

“LED enhanced stop lights are on trial. These can certainly be installed in other areas in a phased manner. We are monitoring the results in Hazratganj, where there is dense traffic movement,” she said.

“Efforts are on for skill upgrade of staff so that effective implementation of traffic rules can be ensured,” she added.

In most areas, people do not adhere to the directions of traffic cops, said a policeman. “Zebra lines were a mere formality. No one used to stop at lights. Now, efforts are being made to make people adhere to traffic norms. If some still continue to flout rules, they will be challaned,” added a cop.

DCP (traffic) said, “Ten enforcement teams have been deputed. It has been noticed that cops on duty at crossings or chaotic traffic points can’t ensure fine of violators. For this purpose, separate teams have been made.”

IN OTHER AREAS ALSO

UNREGISTERED VEHICLES SEIZED

In the last few weeks, police have seized nearly 100 public transport vehicles plying without number plates. Most of these were auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws while some motorcycles sans registration number were also seized.

“If a crime is committed by such vehicle, it would come become difficult to trace them,” added Nigam.