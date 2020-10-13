Gas agency employee fights off armed robbers in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:13 IST

Armed robbers struck again in the city, this time targeting a gas agency employee at Guru Vihar on Rahon Road on Tuesday afternoon.

However, the victim fought off the two robbers, who fled after injuring him with a sharp-edged weapon.

The victim, Badru Ansari, 48, told the police that he was tasked with collecting cash for Thaman Gas Agency.

Agency’s owner Amit Thaman said Ansari had collected Rs 74,000 from the areas near Rahon Road on Tuesday. On his way back, he was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne men.

One of them pointed a gun towards his head and asked for cash. However, resisting the robbery attempt, Ansari tried to snatch the gun from the duo, who attacked him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon. As Ansari raised the alarm, the robbers sped away on their motorcycle.

The victim then called his employer and alerted the police, who took him to a hospital.

“We are scanning the CCTV cameras installed near the spot to identify the accused. An FIR has been lodged,” said sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal, SHO, Basti Jodhewal police station.