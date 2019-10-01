GB Nagar to crack down on those flouting norms on crackers, noise pollution

cities

Noida: The district administration of Gautam Budh Nagar will act strictly against those bursting banned firecrackers in the district that leads to noise and air pollution.

District magistrate BN Singh held a meeting with the senior superintendent of police and other senior district officials to ensure that law and order is maintained during the festive season.

Officials have been asked to also ensure that no one uses firecrackers that were banned on orders of the Supreme Court in 2017. All departments have been asked to spread awareness about the ban on firecrackers and its harmful effects on the environment.

According to officials, loudspeakers will not be allowed to used after 10pm and before 6am. No loudspeaker will be allowed in the silence zone — 100 metres around premises of hospitals, nursing homes, educational institutes and courts.

“We will be taking all required action to ensure that NGT guidelines are adhered to in the district. Appropriate legal action will be taken against those who break the law. All officials concerned have been briefed as the festive season has arrived and we want to ensure that the public faces no trouble,” BN Singh said.

The district administration, local body and police will be holding meetings with residents’ welfare associations and villagers to encourage them to use green crackers — low emission crackers — or to avoid using it altogether.

Singh told officials that they will also have to face department inquiry and action if anybody is found to be involved in any inappropriate act. Police have been asked to investigate and act against mafias which have been managing to avoid the police radar so far.

SSP Vaibhav Krishna asked all the police station heads and other senior officers to act in every small incident. Krishna told his officers that no event should take place in this district without prior permission. This applies to religious processions as well.

“We will be asking all police station heads to keep an eye on people who burst banned firecrackers. All the police stations will be following the instructions given by the SSP,” Vineet Jaiswal, superintendent of police, city, said.

People who burst banned firecrackers will be booked under Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and FIRs against sellers will be registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Under Section 151 of the CrPc, a person can be arrested and released on a surety bond of ₹50,000. The maximum punishment under Section 188 of the IPC is a jail term of up to one month and a fine of ₹100.

Permitted noise limits:

Area/Zone Day Time Night Time

Industrial Area 75 dB (A) Leq 70 dB (A) Leq

Commercial Area 65 dB (A) Leq 55 dB (A) Leq

Residential Area 55 dB (A) Leq 45 dB (A) Leq

Silence Zone 50 dB (A) Leq 40 dB (A) Leq

