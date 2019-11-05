GDA picks 18 corridors for integrated traffic system

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 20:28 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has picked 18 corridors for installation of the integrated traffic management system (ITMS) that will help regulate and streamline traffic flow in the city. The officials said that first of these 18 stretches was also approved by the traffic police and the work there is likely to get completed by the end of December.

The ITMS corridors identified are: Jaipuria tri-crossing to Vasndhara crossing; Hindon elevated road to Tulsi Niketan; UP Gate to Sahibabad vegetable market; Kala Patthar Road in Indirapuram; Modern Academy School tri-crossing to new DPS Indirapuram; Delhi-border to Raj Nagar Extension; Ramprastha Green Chowk to Vaishali Sector 4/5 crossing; and Atma Steel to UP Gate flyover, among others.

“We will first take up work on the Hindon elevated road to Tulsi Niketan corridor. The corridor has been approved by the traffic police as well. The other corridors are under approval and the IMTS will be installed in a phased manner,” VN Singh, chief engineer, GDA, said.

The Hindon elevated road will be fully covered by the ITMS. Technosys Security System Private Limited, the firm that has been given the contract for installing the system, will be putting in place speed radars, violation detection systems and also an artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to monitor traffic and detect violations.

Initially, the elevated road corridor was only up to Sikandarpur. Later, a decision was taken to extend it further till Tulsi Niketan, near the Delhi border on Wazirabad Road, as the area also houses major installations such as the Hindon airbase and the new civil terminal at Sikandarpur, adjacent to the airbase, and witnesses high movement of vehicles.

“The Hindon elevated road to Tulsi Niketan corridor is about 17km long and will be the first one to be taken up under the ITMS programme. Later, we will install the system on the Vasundhara crossing to Jaipuria crossing corridor. The work on all corridors is slotted to get completed within a year and the whole project is being funded by the GDA, with the Ghaziabad municipal corporation shouldering a portion of the cost,” an official of the GDA, not authorised to speak to the media, said.

According to the corridor plan, the ITMS equipment for surveillance and speed detection will be installed at 13 different points on the 17km route. The points will be the elevated road, Karhera rotary, Hindon chowk, Lajpat Nagar, Rajendra Nagar exit, Karan Gate, airport exit and Tulsi Niketan, among others.

One of the officials of Technosys said the work can be completed within six months. “We are in discussions with the authorities for providing us a building for setting up the ITMS control room which will be operational 24x7 and will help staff members to keep a watch on traffic conditions across the city,” he said, not wishing to be named.