GDA starts inspection of rain water harvesting units, tree plantation compliance

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 22:27 IST

The Ghaziabad development authority has started inspecting buildings across different zones to check the conditions of rainwater harvesting (RWH) units. GDA officials said they are also making a list of buildings that are yet to install or make functional the RWH units and plant a specified number of trees as per the building bylaws.

On Saturday, GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma visited zone 1, which comprises Raj Nagar Extension, to cross-check functionality of the RWH units as directed to the high-rises. Verma said: “We have been conducting inspections since Friday. Several high-rises have told our officers that they will soon comply with the plantation and RWH norms. In the coming days, we will conduct inspections in Zone VI (Indirapuram).”

So far, according to the survey carried out by the GDA, 37 buildings in Zone 1 are constructing RWH units while 41 buildings already have functional RWH units.

However, the authority’s survey has revealed that 236 buildings in across all eight zones do not have RWH units; of them, 138 are in Zone VI. Further, another 51 buildings have non-functional RWH units.

The GDA officials on Saturday also distributed free trees to residents and school children in coordination with Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI). The developers’ association has set a target of free distribution of 15,000 trees and has opened up a stall at city forest, Karhera, from where residents can get free trees over next three months.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:05 IST