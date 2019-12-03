GDA sweetens deal to get land from farmers for transport hub

cities

Dec 03, 2019

Officials of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA), on Tuesday, said discussion with farmers to hand over 100 acres for building a transport hub for truckers, was in its final stage. Officials said they were hopeful of positive development as the state government, as part of another sop under the land pooling policy, has decided to waive the stamp duty on registry of developed land that will be given to farmers.

This incentive is in addition to the waiver of external development charges (EDC) for farmers, who will be given minimum 25% developed land in Duhai in exchange for the land they offer to move truckers outside the city limits, as part of the larger plan to decongest Ghaziabad.

“The stamp duty has been waived off for the first registry of developed land which will be handed over to farmers under the land pooling policy. We received the order on Monday. This is an additional benefit for farmers offering land for Transport Nagar under the land pooling policy. Our talks with them for land in Duhai are in the final stage,” GDA vice chairperson Kanchan Verma said, adding that the project has been delayed by 4-5 years.

“Farmers have demanded that we give them about 40% developed land back to them. But as far as our calculations go, we can only offer about 30%, with room for about 1-2% more. We can’t offer more developed land as we will need space to develop basic infrastructure facilities; 40% land may not be available. We will convey our final offer of about 30% developed land to them. If they agree, we will start work, else we will have to start looking for land at some other location,” Verma said.

She clarified that farmers have been assured compensation for the three years they will not be farm their land during construction period.

The area being offered to farmers near Duhai is strategically located. It is close to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) and in the influence zone of the Regional Rapid Transit System. As a result, this area is expected to see a lot of development.

The land under contention is also ideal for developing a transport hub as trucks and bigger commercial vehicles can also easily move to the EPE.

Under the state government’s land pooling policy, a group of farmers can offer their land for development and they will be given a minimum of 25% of developed industrial, commercial or residential land where they can develop facilities such as hotels, dhabas, restaurants, dormitories etc.