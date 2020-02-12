German Bakery blasts - 10 years on: ‘No terror can tear me’

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 19:38 IST

PUNE February 13, 2010, is a black-letter day for most residents of Koregaon Park, especially those within the vicinity of the city’s iconic German Bakery on North main road.

A blast was triggered by an improvised explosive device (IED) using an ammonium nitrate fuel-oil mix, with RDX as a booster, at German Bakery on this day 10 years ago, killing 17 people inside the bakery and leaving 60 others injured.

Dnyaneshwar Kharose founded the German Bakery in 1988, and on the wings of Osho ashram, which rapidly grew as a destination, both for Rajneesh followers and for tourists, the bakery became a must-see on any Pune visitor’s list; and a hangout for a smorgasboard of locals, from hip collegians to nouveau, upwardly mobile Punekars.

Kunal Udane took over the bakery from the Kharoses, and ever since the fateful incident, has held a candle-lit march at 7.15 pm each year on Fenruary 13, the time at which the blast occured.

“It is our way to pay homage to those who lost their lives. Many of our patrons gather together and remember their loved ones and friends whom they lost on that fateful day,” said Udane, who has since ensure the bakery is a happy, cheerful place, with bright colours and a substanial menu spread.

“The bakery is now an 80-cover cafe. We want the patrons to feel a positive vibe and enjoy it as they used to,” said Udane.

Residents and victims

Amprapali Chavan, blast survivor

Suffered 54 per cent burns; one leg amputated

“I am permanently disabled, but that has not stopped me from trying new things in life. I run an NGO, Peace Association, and am a motivational speaker visiting schools and colleges talking about the life-turning events which one should face stoically. I have had 300 non-surgical treatment procedures and seven major surgeries, yet I have managed to travel to Leh and Ladhak, and paraglided. No terror can tear me, is the motto that keeps me alive.”

Vikrant Billare, resident of lane number 4, Koregaon Park

One of the first responders to the scene when the blast took place

“Even if it is 10 years ago, it is etched in my mind. When I reached outside the bakery, part of it was gone, and the entire road in front was filled with bodies, some moving, some still. We immediately transported as many as we could to the nearby Budhrani and Jehangir hospitals. German Bakery has a new identity, but it is not the same as the earlier one.”

Preeti Tulsiani

Her older brother Vikas Tulsiani died in the blast

I was in college in Mumbai and was visiting my brother and father for the weekend. Vikas told me he’s meeting a friend at the bakery. That’s how it was referred to, the bakery. Vikas left home. Soon after, we heard something loud. We live on Mangaldas road, close to Koregaon Park. A friend called and said something had happened at the bakery. That’s when I froze. I hung up and immediately tried calling Vikas. My friend picked me up and we headed on bike towards the bakery. There was a huge jam - people on foot and on vehicles. Lots of ambulances and cops. The cops told us it was a bomb blast.

At Jehangir hospital we found Vikas in the ICU. Vikas slipped into a coma fought for his life for a week, after which he breathed his last on February 21, 2010.

The family received Rs 5 lakh as compensation from the Government of Maharashtra.

Survivor requesting anonymity

“I left German Bakery minutes before the actual blast took place. I was then at a nearby shop and heard the blast. I ran towards the sound and what I saw was horror... which is why I don’t want to talk about it. it will always be a traumatic experience.